Felony Arrest
Christina L. Arechar, 52, of Oroville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 3:35 p.m. Nov. 18 on Highway 70 on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI Arrests
James P. Heryford, 18, of Live Oak, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:57 a.m. Nov. 18. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Robert A. Bryer, 46, of Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:08 p.m. Nov. 17. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.