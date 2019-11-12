Felony Arrests
Gregory W. Damron, 24, homeless, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 10:28 p.m. Nov. 11 in the 400 block of 9th Street, Marysville, on suspicion of burglary, carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, and felony vandalism. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Timothy D. Coutee, 35, of Woodland, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1 p.m. Nov. 11 on suspicion of attempted grand theft. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jeremy Jones, 45, of the 1800 block of Inez Way, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 on Inez Way on suspicion of obstructing or resisting an officer. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI Arrest
Michael A. Clark, 32, of Colusa, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7 p.m. Nov. 11. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.