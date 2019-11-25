FELONY arrests
Eduardo A. Aguilera, 30, of the 200 block of E. 18th St., Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 11:07 p.m. Nov. 24 on suspicion of evading a peace officer. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Robert M. Patrick, 31, of the 800 block of Kimball Ave., Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:25 p.m. Nov. 24 at his residence on suspicion of abuse. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jonathan N. Woody, 33, of the 800 block of Morley Ave., Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:15 a.m. Nov. 24 at his residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI arrests
Hector A. Cornelio, 31, of Grass Valley, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 24. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Luis J. Ornelas-Velasquez, 20, of Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:37 p.m. Nov. 23 in the 2300 block of Elm St., Live Oak. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Mayra E. Valadez-Oseguera, 25, of Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:15 p.m. Nov. 23. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Eric M. Amarant, 48, of Middletown, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6 p.m. Nov. 23 in the 600 block of King Ave., Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Angel Jimenez Hernandez, 21, of Linda, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 5:22 p.m. Nov. 23. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Desire Feliciano, 29, of the 800 block of F St., Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:05 p.m. Nov. 22 on Highway 99. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.