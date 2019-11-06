Felony Arrests
Jason D. Harrold, 24, of the 5500 block of Alicia Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff's Office at 7 p.m. Nov. 5 at his residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury, threatening to commit a crime, and false imprisonment. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Raymond M. Perez, 37, homeless, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 4:38 p.m. Nov. 5 on E 12th Street on suspicion of concealing stolen property. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Ryan J. Dequine, 20, of the 1200 block of Pecos Way, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff's Office at 3:49 p.m. Nov. 5 in the 1200 block of McGowan Parkway on suspicion of burglary. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Lee Vang, 34, of the 1200 block of Forestwood Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:55 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Yuba City Police Department on suspicion of false imprisonment, and sexual battery. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Modesto Guzman-Garcia, 63, of the 4700 block of Lincoln Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 10 a.m. Nov. 5 on suspicion of receiving known stolen property. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Anthony J. Milton, 60, of the 200 block of Moore Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:11 p.m. Nov. 4 at his residence on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Joseph French, 31, homeless, was arrested by the Wheatland Police Department at 8:23 p.m. Nov. 4 on Highway 65 on suspicion of unauthorized use of identification. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Vivian Morris, 26, of Roseville, was arrested by the Wheatland Police Department at 8:23 p.m. Nov. 4 on Highway 65 on suspicion of unauthorized use of identification. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI Arrest
Meghan Drane, 27, of Pensacola, Florida, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:20 a.m. Nov. 5. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.