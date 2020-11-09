FELONY ARRESTS
Carissa M. Resendez-Ocompo, 22, of the 800 block of B Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:55 a.m. Nov. 8 in the 1300 block of Dustin Drive on suspicion of corporal injury. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Angelica C. M. Castillo, 31, of Nicolaus was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:45 a.m. Nov. 8 in the 700 block of B Street on suspicion of corporal injury. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ricardo Garza, 28, of Sacramento was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:33 p.m. Nov. 7 on suspicion of evading a peace officer. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Rachel Ramirez, 38, of the 2100 block of Stonewater Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6 p.m. Nov. 6 in the 700 block North Palora Avenue on suspicion of abandonment and neglect of children with the intent to cause injury or death. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Angel Urquidez-Ramirez, 21, of the 1100 block of Bird Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:23 p.m. Nov. 6 on Bridge Street on suspicion of robbery. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Asaun Lee, 31, of the 100 block of El Margarita Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department in the 1100 block of El Margarita Road on suspicion of spousal abuse. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Baljinder S. Bassi, 33, of the 600 block of Mark Thomas Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:15 p.m. Nov. 8 on Highway 99. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jose R. B. Estrada, 37, of Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:25 p.m. Nov. 8 in the 1100 block of Harter Parkway. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Mary P. Kruts, 30, of Citrus Heights was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:54 p.m. Nov. 6 on Highway 99. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.