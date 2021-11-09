FELONY ARRESTS
Jerry L. Lambert, 41, of the 2400 block of Arboga Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11:45 p.m. Nov. 8 in the 3400 block of Arboga Avenue on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Dechunn L. Thomas, 47, of the 5600 block of Arboga Street, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 8 in the 5800 block of Park Avenue, Marysville, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm and battery with serious bodily injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Fernanda Barrera Flores, 24, of the 1800 block of Big Oaks Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:22 p.m. Nov. 8 in the 300 block of Moore Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Noe Ortiz, 30, of the 1500 block of Black Angus Way, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 9:02 p.m. Nov. 7 at D Street and Sixth Street, Marysville. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.