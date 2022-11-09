FELONY ARRESTS
Samantha Ashleigh Watson, 30, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 9:30 p.m. Nov. 8 at the 7900 block of State Highway 70, on suspicion of burglary. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
FELONY ARRESTS
Samantha Ashleigh Watson, 30, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 9:30 p.m. Nov. 8 at the 7900 block of State Highway 70, on suspicion of burglary. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Isaac Lopez, 28, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:07 p.m. Nov. 8 at the 900 block of Bridge Street, on suspicion of vandalism ($400 or more). He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.