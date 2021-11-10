FELONY ARRESTS
Jerald Lee, 35, of the 1100 block of Mayette Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 7:57 a.m. Nov. 9 at his residence on suspicion of receiving known stolen property and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Bennie E. Dickinson, 51, of Paradise, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:37 a.m. Nov. 9 in the 1100 block of North Beale Road, Marysville, on suspicion of vehicle theft. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jason Zuber, 41, of the 300 block of Olive Street, Wheatland, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:38 a.m. Nov. 9 in the 800 block of Gray Avenue, Yuba City, on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Felicia Y. Stratos, 35, of the 700 block of Sixth Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 12:05 a.m. Nov. 9 on the 10th Street Bridge. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.