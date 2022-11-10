FELONY ARRESTS

Rigoberto Fernandez Soto, 26, of the 100 block of Clinton Street, Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12 a.m. Nov. 9 in Yuba City, on suspicion of vandalism ($400 or more) and inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail. 

