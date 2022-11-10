Rigoberto Fernandez Soto, 26, of the 100 block of Clinton Street, Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12 a.m. Nov. 9 in Yuba City, on suspicion of vandalism ($400 or more) and inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Christopher Womack, 48, of the 1400 block of Wendell Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:04 p.m. Nov. 9 at Queens Avenue and Live Oak Boulevard, on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Darell Thomas, 58, of Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:45 a.m. Nov. 9 at K Street and Gum Street, on suspicion of vandalism ($400 or more). He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Aleksey Pavlovich Yantsevich, 31, of the 5200 block of Chestnut Road, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 12:09 a.m. Nov. 9 at his own residence, on suspicion of false imprisonment. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Charles Calvin Adams, 57, of the 1800 block of Woodwind Circle, Linda, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 9 p.m. Nov. 9 at Freestone and Autumn Drive, on suspicion of concealing a dirk/dagger. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Charlene Rose Borja, 48, of the 1300 block of Zephyr Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:10 a.m. Nov. 10 at the 3300 block of Forty Mile Road, Wheatland, on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Brittney Loveling, 31, of the 1200 block of Carlotta Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:45 p.m. Nov. 9 at Circle K on Franklin Road. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.