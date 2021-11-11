FELONY ARRESTS
Aurelio Topete, 77, of the 300 block of Park Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:45 p.m. Nov. 10 at his residence on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Farima Niazi, 26, of the 1000 block of Gilliland Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:40 a.m. Nov. 10 at her residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Christopher Borden, 50, of Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:20 a.m. Nov. 10 in the 700 block of Ainsley Avenue, Yuba City, on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Justin Ziegenmeyer, 36, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8:15 a.m. Nov. 10 at Anita Way and Elliot Drive on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Jaime Toral, 43, of Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:44 p.m. Nov. 10 on Highway 99, south of Highway 20. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Hayley A. Weger, 20, of Sacramento, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 9:31 a.m. Nov. 10 at Third Street and E Street, Marysville. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Josafat Soto Hernandez, 21, of the 3100 block of Live Oak Boulevard, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:20 p.m. Nov. 9 at South George Washington Boulevard and Lincoln Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.