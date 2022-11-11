DUI ARRESTS
Fernando Suchil-Soto, 32, of the 2000 block of Riverwood Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:17 a.m. Nov. 11 at State Highway 70 northbound and Kempton Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Antonio Ortiz, 46, of the 5800 block of Garden Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:26 a.m. Nov. 11 at the 1300 block of Bogue Road, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Updated: November 11, 2022 @ 4:18 pm
