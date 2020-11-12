FELONY ARRESTS
Chad J. Denniston, 24, of the 200 block of East 17th Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 8:26 p.m. Nov. 11 at his residence on suspicion of cruelty to a child and false imprisonment. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Sofia L. Juarez, 30, of the 1200 block of Plumas Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:15 p.m. Nov. 11 at her residence on suspicion of battery. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
John J. Jacobo, 23, of Antelope was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:05 a.m. Nov. 11 on suspicion of two counts of corporal injury, burglary, and false imprisonment. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Michael R. Stewart, 62, of the 12000 block of Scott Grant Road, Loma Rica, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10:12 p.m. Nov. 9 on Brandie Drive on suspicion of burglary. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Efren D. Alcala, 31, of Gridley was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 12:21 a.m. Nov. 11 on East 12th Street. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Priyanca Joshi, 24, of the 2000 block of Clark Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:20 a.m. Nov. 11 on Highway 70. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.