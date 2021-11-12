FELONY ARRESTS
Thomas Condrey, 31, of the 1400 block of Knights Row, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:28 p.m. Nov. 11 at his residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jeannie L. Farris, 48, of the 5800 block of Montclair Avenue, Linda, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 3:27 p.m. Nov. 11 in the 5800 block of Lindhurst Avenue on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Cristina Acosta, 36, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:21 a.m. Nov. 11 in the 300 block of McRae Way on suspicion of burglary. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Amanda Roel, 42, of the 1100 block of Casita Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:58 a.m.. Nov. 11 at her residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Samantha Medina, 31, of the 300 block of Alemar Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12 a.m. Nov. 10 at Pleasant Grove Road and Wheatland Road on suspicion of robbery. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Juventino Machuca-Elizando, 44, of the 2100 block of Virgilia Lane, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:44 p.m. Nov. 11 at Percy Avenue and Jewell Avenue, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Joshua A. Gingerich, 38, of the 3300 block of Hammonton Smartsville Road, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:50 p.m. Nov. 11 on Simpson Lane, north of Babbington Road. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Holly L. Hoeft, 52, of the 1100 block of Grand Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4 p.m. Nov. 11 at South Gledhill Avenue and Erle Road. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.