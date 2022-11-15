FELONY ARRESTS

Brandon Humphrey, 37, of the 300 block of Anita Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 6:08 a.m. Nov. 13 in the 300 block of Anita Way in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, false imprisonment and willful cruelty to a child. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail. 

