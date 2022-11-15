FELONY ARRESTS
Brandon Humphrey, 37, of the 300 block of Anita Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 6:08 a.m. Nov. 13 in the 300 block of Anita Way in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, false imprisonment and willful cruelty to a child. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Randy Shores, 63, of the 17600 block of Fontlee Lane, Fontana, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3 p.m. Nov. 13 in the 1400 block of Bridge Street in Yuba City on suspicion of two counts of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and vandalism with $400 or more in damages. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Marcus Brown, 19, of the 1500 block of Bonnell Avenue, Gridley, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:31 p.m. Nov. 13 on Highway 99 at Paseo Road in Live Oak on suspicion of forgery. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Raymond Lincoln, 37, of the 800 block of Jones Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 12 in the 500 block of Gray Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, battery, resisting arrest and eleven counts of violation of probation. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Johnta Waters, 30, of the 900 block of Spiva Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:51 p.m. Nov. 12 on Upland Drive at Queens Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of second degree burglary, possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Michelle Vass, 35, of the 1600 block of Lincoln Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8:05 p.m. Nov. 12 on Walton Avenue at Pebble Beach Road in Yuba City on suspicion of receiving known stolen property, identity theft, possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Ashley Hannon, 26, of the 3600 block of Tierra Buena Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 4:07 a.m. Nov. 13 in the 500 block of Estates Drive in Yuba City on suspicion of identity theft. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Regina Stevens, 58, of the 400 block of Garden Highway, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 11 in the 400 block of Garden Highway in Yuba City on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Junaid Hussain, 28, of the 1100 block of Melton Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:45 p.m. Nov. 11 in the 1100 block of Melton Drive in Yuba City on suspicion of criminal threats, battery and assault with a deadly weapon likely to cause great bodily injury. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Kevin Lunsted, 26, of the 100 block of B Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:09 p.m. Nov. 11 in the 900 block of Harter Parkway in Yuba City on suspicion of identity theft, criminal conspiracy, second degree burglary, possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, committing a felony while released on bail, resisting arrest and violation of post release community supervision. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Cindy Magana, 35, of the 1500 block of Clark Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:59 p.m. Nov. 11 in the 1500 block of Clark Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Irene N.M. Acord, 24, of the 700 block of 13th Street, Marysville, was arrested by the YUba County Sheriff’s Office at 3:39 p.m. Nov. 11 at Erle Road Self Storage on suspicion of burglary, taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, possession of burglary tools, criminal conspiracy, receiving known stolen property, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana for sale. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Christopher Meyer, 53, of the 3700 block of Libby Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:47 p.m. Nov. 13 on northbound Highway 99 just south of Barry Road. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Erika Alcazar Varlas, 27, of the 8300 block of Bailey Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:35 p.m. Nov. 11 on Highway 99 south of Oswald Road in Yuba City. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Antonia Rodriguez-Cortes, 21, of the 1500 block of Heather Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:31 a.m. Nov. 12 in the 1500 block of Heather Drive in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and speeding. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Dominic Gallegos, 37, of the 1500 block of La Crescenta Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:44 a.m. Nov. 12 on Highway 99 north of Wilson Road. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Stephen Marler, 38, of the 600 block of Cooper Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:45 a.m. Nov. 12 on southbound Highway 99 north of Hunn Road. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Valerie O,Donnell, 81, of the 1600 block of Esplanade Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:44 p.m. Nov. 12 in the 1500 block of Butte House Road in Yuba City. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Sergio Vallejo Ramos, 28, of the 1500 block of Eastwind Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:30 p.m. Nov. 12 in the 1500 block of Eastwind Drive in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, child abuse likely to cause great bodily injury or death and failure to properly secure a child in a seatbelt. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Sean Reed, 20, of the 9800 block of N Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 7:15 p.m. Nov. 11 on Encinal Road at Larkin Road in Live Oak on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of narcotics. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Destiny R.M. Monroe, 31, of the 500 block of H Street, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:28 a.m. Nov. 11 in the 1000 block of Laurel Avenue on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, driving with a license restricted for a previous DUI conviction, failure to provide proof of vehicle insurance, violation of probation and five outstanding warrants. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Angel Almendarez, 30, of the 6000 block of College View Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:01 p.m. Nov. 11 on North Beale Road at Feather River Boulevard. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Joshua D. Shell, 31, of the 5668 block of Cottonwood Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 1:01 a.m. Nov. 12 on Wiget Way at North Beale Road in Marysville. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Breanna A. Ridley, 27, of the 5500 block of Cottonwood Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:55 a.m. Nov. 12 in the 2400 block of North Beale Road. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.