FELONY ARRESTS
Clayton R. Rhodes, 27, of the 400 block of Emerson Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 11:14 p.m. Nov. 14 in the 500 block of East 19th Street, Marysville, on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, buying or receiving a stolen vehicle, and possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Daniel A. Gabbard, 34, of the 300 block of Woodbridge Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 3:24 p.m. Nov. 14 at Ninth Street and E Street, Marysville, on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jevinjeet Cheema, 24, of the 9700 block of Collier Avenue, Live Oak, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:05 p.m. Nov. 14 in the 1600 block of Tamarack Drive, Yuba City, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Anthony J. Rodriguez, 19, of the 1200 block of Melton Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 6:50 a.m. Nov. 14 in the 700 block of 10th Street, Marysville, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Troy Andrews, 54, of the 800 block of Franklin Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:35 p.m. Nov. 13 at his residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Sean Stewart, 39, of the 1400 block of St. Johns Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:15 p.m. Nov. 13 in the 700 block of West Onstott Frontage Road on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Tarra Joseph, 34, of the 1400 block of St. Johns Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:29 p.m. Nov. 13 in the 700 block of West Onstott Frontage Road on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Donna Cheatham-Priddy, 53, of the 2100 block of Live Oak Boulevard, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10 a.m. Nov. 13 in the 2100 block of Live Oak Boulevard on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Timothy Henderson Ferris, 24, of the 600 block of 12th Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:11 p.m. Nov. 14 at Clark Avenue and Queens Avenue, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Scott J. P. Hollander, 29, of the 1000 block of Laurel Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:01 a.m. Nov. 14 at B Street and 12th Street, Marysville. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Tevyn Nelson, 23, of the 200 block of Park Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:40 a.m. Nov. 14 in the 900 block of Colusa Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Marcel Chiles, 31, of the 1100 block of Nadine Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:15 p.m. Nov. 13 at Bogue Road and Garden Highway, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Mikayla Tinnin, 23, of the 1200 block of Lincoln Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:58 a.m. Nov. 13 in the 700 block of North Palora Avenue. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Luis Estrada, 33, of the 2000 block of Third Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:05 a.m. Nov. 13 at Queens Avenue and Stafford Way, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Misael Guzman-Cruz, 30, of the 800 block of Clark Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:51 p.m. Nov. 12 at his residence. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.