FELONY ARRESTS
Christopher R. Chambers, 21, of Grass Valley was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:55 p.m. Nov. 15 on suspicion of rape, spousal abuse, and threatening to commit a crime. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ricky D. Jeffries, 37, of the 1100 block of Reed Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:05 p.m. Nov. 15 in the 600 block of Queens Avenue on suspicion of carrying a dirk or dagger. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
John L. Prato, 37, of the 15000 block of Pheasant Run, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10:21 a.m. Nov. 15 in the 700 block of Yuba Street on suspicion of corporal injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Sal M. Molina, 20, of the 1200 block of Payne Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:18 a.m. Nov. 15 at his residence on suspicion of corporal injury, assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and vandalism. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jeremy W. Kelley, 33, of the 1800 block of McCune Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:08 p.m. Nov. 14 in the 800 block of Colusa Highway on suspicion of grand theft. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Lacie R. Delany, 33, of the 1400 block of Tradewind Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:37 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Moose Lodge on suspicion of abuse. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Salvador Cevallos-Cantolan, 23, of Olivehurst was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10:22 a.m. Nov. 13 in the 5900 block of Garden Avenue on suspicion of corporal injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Marette D. Cooper, 42, of the 600 block of Lincoln Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:32 p.m. Nov. 15 on Highway 20. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Carlos Cruz-Guzman, 30, of the 1700 block of Franklin Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:52 a.m. Nov. 15 in the 1200 block of Queens Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.