FELONY ARRESTS
Alexander Mitchell, 27, of the 400 block of Emerson Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:25 a.m. Nov. 15 in the 1500 block of Plumas Street on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury and assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Luis E. Rodriguez Garcia, 39, of the 1500 block of Hammonton Smartsville Road, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:44 p.m. Nov. 14 at North Beale Road and Park Avenue, Linda. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.