David Soto, 22, of the 2800 block of Jefferson Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba-Sutter Narcotics Task Force at 12:44 p.m. Nov. 15 at his own residence, on suspicion of possession of narcotics/controlled substance for sale/transport. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ronald Williams, 48, of the 300 block of B Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 7 p.m. Nov. 15 at his own residence, on suspicion of possession of narcotics/controlled substance for sale/transport. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Rafael Alvarez, 41, of the 600 block of Bandy Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:20 p.m. Nov. 15 at Colusa Avenue and Orange, on suspicion of hit-and-run resulting in death or bodily injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Marvin Eli Simmons, 19, homeless, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 2:52 p.m. Nov. 14 at 5th and Elm Street, on suspicion of cruelty to a child. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.