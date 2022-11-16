FELONY ARRESTS

David Soto, 22, of the 2800 block of Jefferson Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba-Sutter Narcotics Task Force at 12:44 p.m. Nov. 15 at his own residence, on suspicion of possession of narcotics/controlled substance for sale/transport. He was booked into Sutter County Jail. 

