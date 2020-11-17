FELONY ARRESTS
Aaron E. Plumleigh, 31, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 5 p.m. Nov. 16 in the 1100 block of North Beale Road on suspicion of corporal injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Michael J. Martin, 67, of the 200 block of Meadow Way, Wheatland, was arrested by the Wheatland Police Department at 4:47 p.m. Nov. 16 at his residence on suspicion of corporal injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Beau W. Rush, 38, of the 5500 block of Arboga Road, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:10 a.m. Nov. 16 on Mathews Lane on suspicion of a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a large capacity magazine, and possession of an assault weapon. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jordan I. Green, 25, of the 1500 block of North Beale Road, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:30 a.m. Nov. 16 on Park Avenue on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent and possession of a leaded weapon. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARREST
Nathan L. Jenkins, 45, of the 5600 block of Arboga Road, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:32 a.m. Nov. 17 at his residence. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.