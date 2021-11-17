FELONY ARRESTS
Anthony W. Barnes, 18, of the 6000 block of Griffith Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 7 p.m. Nov. 16 at his residence on suspicion of assault with a firearm on a person and possession of a controlled substance for sale. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Rodney K. Webb Jr., 32, of the 2200 block of Greely Drive, Marysville, was arrested by NET-5 at 9 a.m. Nov. 16 in the 1200 block of Greely Drive on suspicion of cruelty to a child. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Alayna M. Webb, 30, of the 2200 block of Greely Drive, Marysville, was arrested by NET-5 at 9 a.m. Nov. 16 in the 1200 block of Greely Drive on suspicion of cruelty to a child. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Miguel P. Regaldo, 67, of Wheatland, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 5:15 a.m. Nov. 16 in the 4200 block of Ostrom Road on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury and battery with serious injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.