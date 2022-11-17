FELONY ARRESTS

John Garcia, 40, of the 9400 block of North Butte Road, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:17 p.m. Nov. 16 at his own residence, on suspicion of false imprisonment, assault with a deadly weapon that is not a firearm and making criminal threats with the intent to terrorize. He was booked into Sutter County Jail. 

Tags

Recommended for you