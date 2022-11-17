John Garcia, 40, of the 9400 block of North Butte Road, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:17 p.m. Nov. 16 at his own residence, on suspicion of false imprisonment, assault with a deadly weapon that is not a firearm and making criminal threats with the intent to terrorize. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Vernon Christopher Steele, 34, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11:36 p.m. Nov. 15 at the 3600 block of Alicia Avenue, on suspicion of evading police, taking a vehicle without consent and possession of a firearm and ammunition as a prohibited person. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Juan Carlos Lopez, 32, of the 1900 block of Hammonton-Smartsville Road, Marysville was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 2:13 p.m. Nov. 15 at 8th Street and Marysville High School, on suspicion of False impersonation. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Virginia Beutler, 38, of the 1200 block of Hammonton-Smartsville Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:01 p.m. Nov. 15 on 2nd Street. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Beatriz Saucedo Zavala, 45, of Sacramento, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:01 p.m. Nov. 16 at Reigo Road and Powerline Road, Nicolaus. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Beau Higgins, 43, homeless, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:17 a.m. Nov. 15 at State Highway 70, north of Feather River Boulevard. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Sean Zay Moore, 57, of the 1200 block of Stafford Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:26 p.m. Nov. 15 at State Highway 70 north and Feather River Boulevard. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.