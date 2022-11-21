Isaac Lopez, 28, of the 700 block of Plumas Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10 a.m. Nov. 17 in the 1000 block of Franklin Road on suspicion of committing a felony while released on bail and failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Anthony Wenham, 29, of the 1700 block of Jayne Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:45 a.m. Nov. 17 in the 500 block of Second Street in Yuba City on suspicion of receiving known stolen property, two counts of false identification to a peace officer, disorderly conduct, two counts of possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and two counts of failure to appear.
Keyshawn Burnett, 25, of the 9400 block of Ivydale Circle, Elk Grove, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:34 p.m. Nov. 17 in the 1600 block of Sweet Street in Marysville on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Gordon Meshek, 42, of the 700 block of Chestnut Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:19 p.m. Nov. 17 on Live Oak Boulevard at Northgate Road in Yuba City on suspicion of transportation of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jennifer Dryden, 50, of the 900 block Spiva Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11 p.m. Nov. 17 on Colusa Avenue at Plumas Street in Yuba City on suspicion of brandishing a weapon, being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and two counts of failure to appear. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Juan De Dios Barbosa, 23, of the 800 block of Rosalind Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:18 p.m. Nov. 16 on Hunn Road at Highway 99. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Hector Garibay, 45, of the 800 of the Lincoln Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:15 a.m. Nov. 17 in the 800 block of Lincoln Road in Yuba City on suspicion of wet and reckless driving, two counts of driving with a license suspended for a previous DUI conviction, making a false fire alarm, four counts of disobeying a court order and two counts of evading.
Melissa Moody, 36, of 31 Third Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:10 p.m. Nov. 17 in the 800 block of Colusa Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Cody Allen, 31, of the 1900 block of Country Club Court, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:14 p.m. Nov. 17 on 1700 Butte Vista Lane in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, driving with a suspended license, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, failure to provide valid vehicle registration and failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.