FELONY ARRESTS 

Isaac Lopez, 28, of the 700 block of Plumas Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10 a.m. Nov. 17 in the 1000 block of Franklin Road on suspicion of committing a felony while released on bail and failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail. 

Tags

