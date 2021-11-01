FELONY ARRESTS
Gary Haak, 27, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 30 in the 1700 block of Rebecca Drive on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury and threatening to commit a crime. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Haili Roark, 27, of Sutter, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:08 a.m. Oct. 30 in the 1700 block of Rebecca Drive, Yuba City, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Kenneth Adams, 26, of the 600 block of Lincoln Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:40 a.m. Oct. 30 at his residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury, false imprisonment, and assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Kayla Murphy-Brown, 26, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:25 a.m. Oct. 30 at South Walton Avenue and Oswald Road on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Daljit Gill, 24, of the 2300 block of Arizona Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:05 p.m. Oct. 30 at Shanghai Bend Road and Carmelo Way. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Amber D. Feliciano, 41, of the 9000 block of N Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 10:35 p.m. Oct. 30 at Fourth Street and High Street, Marysville. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Miguel A. Velasquez Duran, 22, of Stockton, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:30 p.m. Oct. 30 at Hammonton Smartsville Road and Brophy Road. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Baudelio Vela, 19, of Oakland, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:25 a.m. Oct. 30 at B Street and Second Street, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.