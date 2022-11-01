Josafat Soto-Hernandez, 22, of the 3100 block of Live Oak Boulevard, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:12 a.m. Oct. 31 at his own residence, on suspicion of bringing a controlled substance into a jail/prison. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Rebecca Jeffcrum, 24, of the 600 block of Hughes Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:46 p.m. Oct. 31 at the 25 block of Michigan Street, on suspicion of unlawfully taking a vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle/vessel. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Andrew Garcia, 40, of the 500 block of Winslow Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:06 a.m. Nov. 1 at Railroad Avenue and Bogue Road, Yuba City, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Drake Noyan, 40, of the 600 block of Queens Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:59 a.m. Nov. 1 at Shanghai Bend Road and Oregon Way, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance up to six ounces with the intent to sell. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ashley Reynolds, 32, of Red Bluff, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3:04 a.m. Oct. 31 at State Highway 99 and Coleman. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Blair Allendale, 31, of the 6000 block of Gossett Way, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 31 at the 1100 block of Tharp Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.