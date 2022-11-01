FELONY ARRESTS

Josafat Soto-Hernandez, 22, of the 3100 block of Live Oak Boulevard, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:12 a.m. Oct. 31 at his own residence, on suspicion of bringing a controlled substance into a jail/prison. He was booked into Sutter County Jail. 

