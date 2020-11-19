FELONY ARRESTS
Alexis N. Huerta, 31, of the 6000 block of College View Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:17 a.m. Nov. 18 at her residence on suspicion of corporal injury. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Vishal K. Mattu, 19, of the 400 block of Dorman Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:45 p.m. Nov. 18 on Garden Highway. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Alba B. Manzano, 43, of the 600 block of Atherton Way, Plumas Lake, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:25 p.m. Nov. 18 at her residence. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.