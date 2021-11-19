FELONY ARRESTS
Keyanna Varner, 21, of the 3900 block of Seventh Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:59 p.m. Nov. 18 in the 1600 block of Colusa Highway, Yuba City. They were booked into Sutter County Jail.
