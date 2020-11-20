FELONY ARRESTS
Timothy L. Kenyon, 42, of the 4300 block of Ardmore Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:49 a.m. Nov. 20 at his residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jose L. Mendoza Hernandez, 74, of the 1260 block of Sutton Way, Grass Valley, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 4:15 p.m. Nov. 19 at Licha Lane and Yuba Ranch Way, Oregon House, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Tou N. Khang, 27, of Rio Oso, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10 a.m. Nov. 19 at his residence on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and threatening to commit a crime. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Charles M. Quinn, 55, of the 2330 block of Elm Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:02 p.m. Nov. 18 at his residence on suspicion of attempting to take a firearm from a peace officer and obstructing or resisting an executive officer. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Carlos F. Orrell, 27, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:20 p.m. Nov. 18 in the 450 block of Emerson Avenue on suspicion of battery and obstruction or resisting an executive officer. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Eric N. Buck, 28, of Hayward, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:01 a.m. Nov. 20 on Highway 70. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Vang N. Xiong, 50, of the 1700 block of Cattail Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at Montclair Avenue and Hammonton Smartsville Road, Linda. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Singh C. Sandhu, 44, of Union City, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 1:34 p.m. Nov. 19 at I Street and 10th Street. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.