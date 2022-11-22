FELONY ARRESTS
Miguel Cortes, 35, of Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1 a.m. Nov. 19 in the 900 block of Eighth Street in Marysville on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, possession of a stolen vehicle, petty theft, two counts of possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, driving without a license, failure to provide valid vehicle registration and two counts of failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Stephanie Langston, 33, of the 1300 block of G Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 7:59 a.m. Nov. 19 in the 900 block of Eighth Street in Marysville on suspicion of identity theft, three counts of violation of probation and three counts of failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Patrick Culbertson, 56, of the 1200 block of Kenny Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8 a.m. Nov. 19 in the 1200 block of Kenny Drive in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, making a false report of an emergency and failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Lori Reed, 59, of the 300 block of Ninth Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 19 at Las Brasas in Yuba City on suspicion of second degree robbery, two counts of controlled substance paraphernalia, two counts of violation of probation and three counts of failure to appear. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Tina Thomas, 31, of the 5500 block of Alicia Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 19 at Las Brasas in Yuba City on suspicion of forgery, attempted grand theft, possession of a controlled substance and three counts of failure to appear. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Francisco Arellano, 51, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles on suspicion of murder, inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and violation of probation. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Richard Gary, 54, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:49 p.m. Nov. 19 in the 900 block of N. Walton Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of receiving known stolen property, disorderly conduct, possession of an opium pipe, being under the influence of a controlled substance, trespassing, resisting arrest and two counts of failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jason Marshall, 42, of North West, Tex., was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:59 a.m. Nov. 18 in the 100 block of F Street on suspicion of grand theft with a firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, disorderly conduct, violation of parole and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Alex Skaggs, 26, of the 8500 block of Hobbs Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:01 a.m. Nov. 18 on Bridge Street at Hawthorn Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of second degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, petty theft, identity theft, possession of a controlled substance, possession of narcotics, two counts of failure to appear and an outstanding warrant. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jesse Gomez, 32, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:45 a.m. Nov. 18 in the 1700 block of Live Oak Boulevard in Yuba City on suspicion of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, smuggling a controlled substance into a prison or jail, failure to appear and eight counts of violation of probation. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Angelina Briggs, 30, of the 1500 block of Rushing Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:26 a.m. Nov. 19 in the 1500 block of Rushing Street in Yuba City on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Frankie Wright, 25, of the 100 block of Percy Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:49 a.m. Nov. 19 in the 400 block of Plumas Boulevard in Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Isaias Basaldua, 26, of the 1000 block of La Casa Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:41 a.m. Nov. 19 on Highway 99 just south of Lincoln Road in Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jasiel Lopez-Gomez, 25, of the 900 block of Eastcrest Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:28 p.m. Nov. 19 on Eastcrest Court in Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Daniel Canavan, 43, of the 500 block of Cowee Avenue, Gridley, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:10 p.m. Nov. 19 in the 1500 block of Mahar Court in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and failure to provide valid vehicle registration. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
David Allred, 42, of the 400 block of Teegarden Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:35 p.m. Nov. 18 on Stabler Way at Jamie Drive in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.