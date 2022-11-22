FELONY ARRESTS

Miguel Cortes, 35, of Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1 a.m. Nov. 19 in the 900 block of Eighth Street in Marysville on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, possession of a stolen vehicle, petty theft, two counts of possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, driving without a license, failure to provide valid vehicle registration and two counts of failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Tags

Recommended for you