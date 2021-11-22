FELONY ARRESTS
Ryan M. Mehling, 40, of Folsom, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10:10 p.m. Nov. 21 at Olivehurst Avenue and Powerline Road, Olivehurst, on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Brittany Gray, 30, of the 500 block of King Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:23 a.m. Nov. 20 at their residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. They were booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ramon Garcia-Torres, 35, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:30 p.m. Nov. 18 in the 3400 block of Jefferson Avenue on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury and DUI. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Nina Leal, 22, of the 1100 block of Third Street, Meridian, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:56 p.m. Nov. 21 at her residence. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Manuel Betancourt, 42, of Carmichael, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:03 a.m. Nov. 21 on Highway 99 at Nicolaus Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Brenda Rodriguez, 23, of the 1700 block of Wildflower Circle, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:55 a.m. Nov. 21 in the 1100 block of Butte House Road. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Michael Obey-Chaney, 32, of Rancho Cucamonga, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:49 p.m. Nov. 20 at Ainsley Avenue and Clark Avenue, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Earl Smith, 29, of the 700 block Wilkie Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3:30 a.m. Nov. 20 at Colusa Frontage Road and Hooper Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Matthew Lopez, 40, of the 4700 block of Fruitland Road, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:40 a.m. Nov. 20 at Queens Avenue and Highway 99. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Bethany Schmidl, 36, of the 4100 block of Broadway, Live Oak, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:38 a.m. Nov. 20 at Live Oak Boulevard and Northgate Drive, Yuba City. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Fernando Garcia-Villalobos, 39, of Vacaville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:43 p.m. Nov. 19 on Highway 99 at Elverta. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.