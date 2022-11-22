Fabian Villarreal, 38, of the 1000 block of Clark Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:06 p.m. Nov. 21 in the 1000 block of Clark Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of criminal threats. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Derek Ramsaur, 31, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:29 p.m. Nov. 21 on Tharp Road at Poole Boulevard in Yuba City on suspicion of identity theft, check fraud, committing a felony while released on bail, possession of narcotics, failure to maintain vehicle lights in good working order and three counts of failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.