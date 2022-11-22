FELONY ARRESTS

Fabian Villarreal, 38, of the 1000 block of Clark Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:06 p.m. Nov. 21 in the 1000 block of Clark Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of criminal threats. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail. 

