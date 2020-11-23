FELONY ARRESTS
Arthur A. Sigala, 36, of Grass Valley was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22 in the 1300 block of Hobart Drive on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime, attempted burglary, and vandalism. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Michael A. Presler, 31, of the 5200 block of Elizabeth Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11:39 a.m. Nov. 22 on suspicion of concealing a dirk or dagger. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Lee M. R. Haskell, 40, of Marysville was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 1:01 a.m. Nov. 22 in the 700 block of Fourth Street on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Micheal A. Wilson, 42, of the 100 block of Hudson Way, Wheatland, was arrested by the Wheatland Police Department at 2:32 p.m. Nov. 21 at her residence on suspicion of cruelty to a child. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Thomas O. Clarke, 35, of Woodland was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:51 p.m. Nov. 21 on Cooper Avenue on suspicion of evading a peace officer, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for sale, and evading a peace officer driving on a highway in the opposite direction of traffic. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Nicholas W. Voter, 29, of the 700 block of Almond Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:05 a.m. Nov. 21 on North Meridian Road on suspicion of child endangerment. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ivan A. Herrera, 34, of the 2300 block of Cheim Boulevard, Marysville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Department at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20 in the 700 block of Almond Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and false impersonation. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Basilio Varillas, 43, of Roseville was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:16 p.m. Nov. 22 on Highway 70. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Redmond Gryeauskas, 29, of North San Juan was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:35 a.m. Nov. 22 on Forty Mile Road. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Erica N. Smith, 31, of Fresno was arrested by the Wheatland Police Department at 5:22 a.m. Nov. 22 on Olive Street. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Oscar J. G. Hernandez, 19, of the 800 block of Lincoln Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:06 a.m. Nov. 22 on Bridge Street. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Erika N. Oliver, 32, of the 500 block of Sixth Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 2:02 a.m. Nov. 22 on Seventh Street. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Eddie O. Zuniga, 31, of the 1500 block of Gray Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9 p.m. Nov. 21 on Highway 99. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Christopher Rosales, 24, of Stockton was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:31 p.m. Nov. 20 on Highway 70. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.