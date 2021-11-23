FELONY ARRESTS
Donavan Reeves, 43, of the 800 block of Clark Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:50 p.m. Nov. 22 at his residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Raymundo Luevano Acosta, 37, of the 1800 block of Live Oak Boulevard, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:40 p.m. Nov. 22 at his residence on suspicion of false imprisonment and inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Richard Dakin, 41, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:50 a.m. Nov. 22 at Franklin Avenue and Garden Highway on suspicion of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Phouvong V. Borihanh, 51, of the 1600 block of Fifth Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 7:15 a.m. Nov. 22 at Swezy Street and East 11th Street, Marysville, on suspicion of evading a peace officer, vandalism, and attempted grand theft. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.