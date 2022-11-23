Daniel Preston Rothbarth, 20, of the 1802 block of Hammonton-Smartsville Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 6 p.m. Nov. 22 at his own residence, on suspicion of making criminal threats. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Quinton Allen Anthony Jordan, 33, of the 2700 block of Walnut Avenue, Hallwood, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2:03 a.m. Nov. 23 at the 900 block of Kay Street, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Marcellus Salazar, 53, of the 300 block of Currier Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:24 a.m. Nov. 22 at the 900 block of Kay Street, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Cecilia Proctor, 38, of the 900 block of Spiva Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:42 p.m. Nov. 22 at the 1600 block of Lincoln Road, Yuba City, on suspicion of second-degree burglary and taking a vehicle without consent. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.