FELONY ARRESTS
Daniel E. Boland, 37, of the 6000 block of College View Drive, Linda, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 6:20 p.m. Nov. 23 on North Beale Road on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
James D. Green, 40, of the 700 block of A Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:09 p.m. Nov. 23 on Stabler Lane on suspicion of burglary. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jackie L. Filter, 68, of the 900 block of Koch Lane, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 4:31 p.m. Nov. 23 at her residence on suspicion of assault with a firearm. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Cornellius J. Lee, 34, of the 1400 block of Young Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:26 p.m. Nov. 23 on Wilbur Avenue on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and a prohibited person in possession of ammunition. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Christopher T. Wright, 21, of the 2000 block of Hammonton-Smartsville Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11:03 a.m. Nov. 23 on suspicion of sex with a minor under 10 years, unlawful contact with a minor, and lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 years. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jason L. Moore, 42, of Anderson was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:21 p.m. Nov. 21 on suspicion of obstructing or resisting an executive officer and DUI. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.