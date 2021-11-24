FELONY ARRESTS
Kyle R. McCray, 32, homeless, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:17 p.m. Nov. 23 at Olivehurst Avenue and Seventh Avenue, Olivehurst, on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime, evading a peace officer, and vehicle theft. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Alex Elkins, 25, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:13 a.m. Nov. 23 on Market Street on suspicion of burglary. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Devin W. Brown, 26, of the 1000 block of Vine Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:41 p.m. Nov. 22 on Arboga Road at Butterfly Lane. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.