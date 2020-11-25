FELONY ARRESTS
Jamie A. Angeles, 34, of the 2700 block of Apricot Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10 p.m. Nov. 23 in the 1200 block of Melton Drive in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Ryan C. Weeks, 34, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department at 2 a.m. Nov. 24 on State Route 70 at Woodruff Lane in Marysville on suspicion of speeding in excess of 100 miles per hour, evading, failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to provide valid proof of registration and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARREST
Cyntha L. Milant, 67, of the 600 block of I Street, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:15 p.m. Nov. 24 on State Route 70 at Feather River Boulevard. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.