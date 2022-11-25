DUI ARRESTS
DUI ARRESTS
Brandon Rhodes, 44, of the 1800 block of Turpen Street, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:35 p.m. Nov. 23 on Bunce Street. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jonathan Rodriguez, 25, of the 1200 block of Woodworth Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:20 a.m. Nov. 24 at the 1500 block of Colusa Highway, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Norman Castaneda, 22, of the 4300 block of George Washington Boulevard, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:52 a.m. Nov. 24 at the 800 block of Gray Avenue, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Karen DesJardin, 53, of the 600 block of Vowers Way, Wheatland, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:51 p.m. Nov. 24 at Colusa-Frontage Road and Market Street. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
