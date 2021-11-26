FELONY ARRESTS
Tanis Myers, 30, of the 700 block of Woodhurst Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:14 a.m. Nov. 24 on Wilwick Way at Stafford Way in Yuba City on suspicion of attempting to receive known stolen property, possession of a switchblade in a vehicle, possession of burglary tools, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of an opium pipe and failure to appear. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Rudy Gonzales Jr., 35, of the 1900 block of Tierra Buena Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:34 p.m. Nov. 24 at 68 Second Street in Yuba City on suspicion of criminal threats, carrying a concealed dirk or dagger and brandishing a weapon other than a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Adya Harbour, 22, of the 2500 block of Hill Road, Auburn, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:39 a.m. Nov. 25 in the 4300 block of Bear River Drive in Rio Oso on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Daniela Bellizzi, 39, of the 800 block of Bussing Court, Folsom, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:38 p.m. Nov. 23 on State Route 70 at Cornelius Avenue. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Bobbi Jo Evans, 28, of the 2500 block of Center Way, Live Oak, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:38 a.m. Nov. 24 on Gray Avenue at Northridge Drive in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, being under the influence of a controlled substance and driving while addicted to drugs. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Danny Vue, 31, of the 1100 block of Ramirez Street, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:45 p.m. Nov. 25 on Olivehurst Avenue at State Route 70. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Walter D.A. Worten, 35, of 8400 block of LaPort Road, Brownsville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:23 p.m. Nov. 23 on State Route 20 east of Walnut Avenue in Marysville. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Tyrell A. Drake, 25, of the 4300 block of Norwood Avenue, Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:22 p.m. Nov. 24 on Lindhurst Avenue at Olivehurst Avenue in Linda on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, driving without a license and evading. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.