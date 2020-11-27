FELONY ARRESTS
Edward J. Martin, 57, of the 1100 block of Arthur Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 8:04 a.m. Nov. 26 on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime, assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, and attempted burglary. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Anthony R. Teglia, 27, of Sparks, Nevada, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:45 a.m. Nov. 26 in Sacramento on suspicion of murder and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Eduardo Rodriguez, 25, of the 6000 block of Gossett Way, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 6:17 p.m. Nov. 25 at his residence on suspicion of corporal injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Luke C. Doan-Pfister, 21, of the 2100 block of Sampson Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 5:08 p.m. Nov. 25 at his residence on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Mario Guevara-Marcial, 46, of the 5600 block of Tish Circle, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10:41 a.m. Nov. 25 in the 1300 block of Sharp Avenue on suspicion of arson of a structure or forest land. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Emily A. Whitford, 24, of the 400 block of B Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 8:49 a.m. Nov. 25 at her residence on suspicion of corporal injury and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Mario A. Vargas, 37, of the 400 block of First Street, Wheatland, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:04 a.m. Nov. 26 on Chestnut Street. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Dylan R. Portie, 25, of the 2000 block of River Rock Drive, Linda, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:05 a.m. Nov. 25 on Arboga Road. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.