FELONY ARRESTS

Vanessa Winters, 42, of the 200 block of South Walton Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:13 a.m. Nov. 25 at the 2000 block of Pennington Road, on suspicion of vandalism ($400 or more). She was booked into Sutter County Jail.

