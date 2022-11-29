FELONY ARRESTS
Vanessa Winters, 42, of the 200 block of South Walton Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:13 a.m. Nov. 25 at the 2000 block of Pennington Road, on suspicion of vandalism ($400 or more). She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Marisela Cabello, 35, of the 500 block of Reeves Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:04 a.m. Nov. 25 at Plumas and Fremont Avenue, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Heli Ortiz, 37, of the 700 block of Taber Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:32 a.m. Nov. 27 in the 700 block of Taber Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury of a spouse or cohabitant. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jeffery Treat, 38, of the 10000 block of Connecticut Avenue, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 27 in the 10000 block of Connecticut Avenue in Live Oak on suspicion of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, attempted burglary, committing a felony while released on bail and three counts of failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
David Caballero, 44, of the 700 block of Lask Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:02 p.m. Nov. 27 in the 700 block of Lask Drive in Yuba City on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and two counts of failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Susan Burns, 53, of the 1300 block of Reveer Avenue, San Francisco, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:56 p.m. Nov. 25 on Highway 99 at Obanion Road on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, failure to provide valid vehicle registration, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, possession of narcotics, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and failure to appear. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Stephanie Young, 36, of the 400 block of Ainsley Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:56 a.m. Nov. 26 in the 400 block of Ainsley Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Robert Juul, 35, of the 500 block of Warren Road, Rio Oso, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11 a.m. Nov. 26 in the 500 block of Warren Road in Rio Oso on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, battery likely to cause serious bodily injury and failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Tara Stancil, 38, of the 300 block of Aylor Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7 p.m. Nov. 26 on Spiva Avenue at Cooper Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of vandalism with $400 or more in damages. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Andrew Thomas, 31, of the 3500 block of Vogt Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8:51 p.m. Nov. 26 in the 4700 block of Garden Highway in Yuba City on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Makala Dilliplane, 22, of the 4300 block of Terry Court, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:48 p.m. Nov. 26 on Larkin Avenue at Eager Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of identity theft, possession or use of tear gas, being a felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and possession of narcotics. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Carolyn Bruton, 44, of the 1500 block of Alfred Way, Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:35 p.m. Nov. 25 at the 1200 block of Franklin Road. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Hernan Ramirez, 21, of the 2600 block of Deanna Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:06 a.m. Nov. 27 on northbound Highway 99 just south of Highway 113 on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, driving with a suspended license, ignition interlock device violation and violation of probation. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Manuel Alvarez Chavez, 31, of the 2500 block of Traction Avenue, Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:02 a.m. Nov. 27 on Highway 99 south of Sacramento Avenue on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving with a suspended license. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Lorraine Ramirez, 35, of the 700 block of Cooper Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 27 on Cooper Avenue at A Street in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher with an enhancement, tailgating and violation of probation. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Melissa Moody, 36, of Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:45 a.m. Nov. 25 on Highway 99 at State Route 20 on suspicion of disorderly conduct while being under the influence of drugs and resisting arrest. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Chanika Mitchell, 37, of the 1300 block of Dustin Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:42 a.m. Nov. 26 on Del Norte Avenue at Shasta Street in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, driving without a license and performing an unsafe lane change. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Brenda Acosta, 26, of 16 Mira Monte Drive, Woodland, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3:17 a.m. Nov. 26 on McCuna Avenue at Inder Lane in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and hit and run with property damage. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Christian Cervantes, 21, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:49 p.m. Nov. 26 in the 600 block of Plumas Street in Yuba City on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Nelson Lor, 27, of the 1000 block of 18th Avenue, Oroville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:35 p.m. Nov. 26 on northbound Highway 70 south of Kempton Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher causing bodily injury. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.