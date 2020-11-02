FELONY ARRESTS
Amy D. Imlach, 35, of Redding was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10:31 p.m. Nov. 1 on North Beale Road on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, corporal injury, possessing a controlled narcotic and transporting, selling or furnishing a controlled substance. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Ignacio G. Castro, 65, of the 6000 block of College View Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 6:25 p.m. Nov. 1 at Food Maxx on suspicion of a felon in possession of tear gas and possession of a controlled substance for sale. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Richard T. Dakin, 40, of the 5800 block of Garden Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:16 p.m. Nov. 1 on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Craig A. Deabel, 51, of the 1100 block of Pease Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:20 p.m. Nov. 1 in the 1400 block of Colusa Avenue on suspicion of arson. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Danielle R. Landis, 31, of the 1700 block of Harris Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:17 a.m. Nov. 1 in the 1500 block of La Palma Court on suspicion of corporal injury. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Christopher J. Kelly, 43, of the 600 block of Queens Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:55 p.m. Oct. 31 at his residence on suspicion of robbery. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Cheyenne R. Lemelle, 29, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:43 p.m. Oct. 30 in the 2100 block of Live Oak Boulevard on suspicion of spousal abuse. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
James A. Murphy-Curt, 30, of the 700 block of Taber Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:48 p.m. Oct. 30 at his residence on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
John B. Salyer, 40, of the 1200 block of Maple Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 6:24 p.m. Oct. 30 on Maple Street on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime and obstructing or resisting an executive officer. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Manuel C. Madrid, 48, of the 300 block of Teegarden Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8 a.m. Oct. 30 on suspicion of burglary. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Baljit S. Rai, 45, of the 7200 block of George Washington Boulevard, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:17 a.m. Oct. 30 on suspicion of spousal abuse. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Jamie A. Miners, 24, of the 5500 block of Fruitland Road, Loma Rica, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 1:14 a.m. Nov. 1. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Thai Nguyen, 35, of Roseville was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:38 p.m. Oct. 31 on Highway 70. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Arturo Gatica-Garcia, 23, of Bakersfield was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:04 a.m. Oct. 31 on Highway 99. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Brooke Castro, 27, of the 1300 block of Night Haron Street, Plumas Lake, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:13 a.m. Oct. 31 on Highway 70. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Joshua Burdick, 21, of the 5400 block of East Burris Road, Loma Rica, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:41 a.m. Oct. 31 in the 800 block of Gray Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Adam W. Cook, 54, of Grass Valley was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:09 p.m. Oct. 30 on Stephenson Street. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Bradley S. Nydegger, 66, of the 2300 block of Carmelo Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7 p.m. Oct. 30 on Highway 99. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Brady A. Haines, 33, of the 1300 block of Jones Road, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:21 p.m. Oct. 30 on Mathews Lane. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.