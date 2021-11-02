FELONY ARRESTS
Geovani Valencia Corona, 23, of the 500 block of Scott Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:49 p.m. Nov. 1 in the 1100 block of Harter Parkway on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury and false imprisonment. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ramon J. Zamora-Cardenas, 26, of the 5700 block of Montclair, Linda, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11:31 a.m. Nov. 1 at his residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury and threatening to commit a crime. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Teleshia Andrews, 35, of the 1500 block of Jodi Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 5:17 a.m. Nov. 1 at Lincoln Road and Portola Valley Road on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
David M. Appel, 20, of the 4600 block of Ardmore Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 1 on Ella Avenue, west of Feather River Boulevard. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Bounmy Khathavong, 55, of Sacramento, was arrested by the Wheatland Police Department at 4:29 a.m. Nov. 1 in the 1900 block of Highway 65, Wheatland. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Kevin M. Turner, 28, of the 2300 block of Howlett Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 3:55 a.m. Nov. 1 in the 400 block of Ninth Street, Marysville. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Anthony J. Sifuentes, 33, of the 1200 block of I Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 11:32 p.m. Oct. 31 in the 400 block of Ninth Street. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.