FELONY ARRESTS
Brittney Maxon, 33, of the 400 block of Park Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:29 a.m. Nov. 29 at her residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Katrina Schultz, 36, of the 15000 block of Summy Road, Meridian, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:31 p.m. Nov. 28 on Plumas Street, Yuba City, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Danielle M. Manseau, 38, of Sacramento, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2:20 a.m. Nov. 28 at Rancho Road and Ostrom Road on suspicion of vehicle theft. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Brandon J. Blevins, 33, of the 1200 block of Casita Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 10:48 p.m. Nov. 27 at 13th Street and Orange Street, Marysville, on suspicion of violating a protective order. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Lawrence Webb, 43, of Marysville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3:20 a.m. Nov. 27 at Larkin Road and Elm Street, Live Oak, on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Andrienne Galaviz, 42, of the 3400 block of Presley Avenue, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 26 at Richards Avenue and Pennington Road on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Gregory Tholl, 58, of Orem, Utah, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:47 p.m. Nov. 26 on Highway 20 at North George Washington Boulevard, Yuba City, on suspicion of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition and DUI. They were booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jamill Williams, 32, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:54 a.m. Nov. 26 in the 1300 block of Gray Avenue on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury, threatening to commit a crime, and carrying a concealed dirk or dagger. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Casey Cutright, 40, of the 1000 block of Courtyard Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:27 p.m. Nov. 25 at his residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Chance Petway, 18, of Chico, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 4:47 p.m. Nov. 25 in the 1100 block of Harter Parkway, Yuba City, on suspicion of rape by use of drugs and sexual penetration against the victim’s will. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Anthony Millonzi, 48, of the 2700 block of Date Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:33 p.m. Nov. 25 in the 1200 block of Colusa Avenue, Yuba City, on suspicion of robbery. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Richard McManus, 69, of Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:30 p.m. Nov. 28 at Center Street and Plumas Street, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Carlos Rojas-Aguilar, 43, of Suisun City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:18 p.m. Nov. 28 at Oswald Road and Carlson Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Kayla E. Sutton, 32, of the 1700 block of Twisted River Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:49 a.m. Nov. 28 at Lindhurst Avenue and Olivehurst Avenue, Olivehurst. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Isaias Jaime, 34, of Woodland, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:15 p.m. Nov. 27 in the 3300 block of Forty Mile Road, Wheatland. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Rueben Maravilla, 23, of the first block of Bandy Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:16 a.m. Nov. 27 at Highway 20 and Clark Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Christopher Whitaker, 38, of the 1600 block of Sharon Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:56 p.m. Nov. 25 at South George Washington Boulevard and Oswald Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.