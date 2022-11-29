Zoe Mash, 19, of the 6400 block of Garden Highway, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3:37 a.m. Nov. 28 at her own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
James Bradley Bitner, 41, of the 16000 block of Granada Lane, Brownsville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 12:35 p.m. Nov. 28 at his own residence, on suspicion of possessing any child pornography that was produced using a minor. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Asia Tokuno, 27, of the 2800 block of Franklin Road, Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:45 p.m. Nov. 28 at Bridge Street and Plumas. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Stephanie Richardson, 30, of the 1400 block of Stabler Lane, Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:20 p.m. Nov. 28 at her own residence. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.