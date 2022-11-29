FELONY ARRESTS

Zoe Mash, 19, of the 6400 block of Garden Highway, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3:37 a.m. Nov. 28 at her own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. She was booked into Sutter County Jail. 

