FELONY ARRESTS
Larry Rymer, 38, of the 1300 block of Gray Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:15 p.m. Nov. 2 in the 700 block of Sutter Street on suspicion of burglary. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Annie L. Ford, 41, of Sheridan, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 8:57 p.m. Nov. 2 at her residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Gerardo Gonzalez Chavarin, 34, of the 11000 block of Hampton Road, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8:06 p.m. Nov. 2 at his residence on suspicion of continuous sexual abuse of a child, lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old, and oral copulation with a person under 14. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Sarah M. Zedaker, 29, of the 6600 block of Cottonwood Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:08 p.m. Nov. 2 at Erle Road and Arboga Road, Linda, on suspicion of vehicle theft. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Devin Seronio, 31, of Live Oak, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:40 a.m. Nov. 2 on Garden Highway, Yuba City, on suspicion of failing to register as a sex offender. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Semisi C. Cudney, 27, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11:51 p.m. Nov. 1 in the 6000 block of College View Drive, Linda, on suspicion of vandalism. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Allyson M. Furr, 23, of the 600 block of Queens Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 6:50 p.m. Nov. 2 at Ninth Street and F Street, Marysville, She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Brandon A. Stokes, 46, of Carmichael, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at Ella Avenue and Feather River Boulevard. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.