FELONY ARRESTS

Roberto Valencia-Gonzalez, 35, of the 300 block of Hetherington Circle, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:26 p.m. Nov. 2 at the 700 block of North Palora Road, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale. He was booked into Sutter County Jail. 

Tags

Recommended for you