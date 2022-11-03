Roberto Valencia-Gonzalez, 35, of the 300 block of Hetherington Circle, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:26 p.m. Nov. 2 at the 700 block of North Palora Road, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Kyledave Dulai, 22, of the 900 block of Center Avenue, Gridley, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:56 pm. Nov. 2 at the 1500 block of Poole Boulevard, Yuba City, on suspicion of assault with a firearm on a person and making criminal threats with the intent to terrorize. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jatinder Dhillon, 41, of the 1200 block of Wallace Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:40 p.m. Nov. 2 at his own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.