FELONY ARRESTS
Eduardo Hernandez, 29, of the 11200 block of Garden Highway, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 6:46 a.m. Nov. 3 in the 11200 block of Garden Highway in Yuba City on suspicion of spousal abuse and violation of probation. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
James P. Manning, 19, of the 1300 block of Royo Ranchero Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 3 in the 1300 block of Royo Ranchero Drive in Yuba City on suspicion of possession of more than two pounds of marijuana for sale. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Emiliano P. Gonzalez, 45, of the 1500 block of Divver Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 11:45 a.m. Nov. 3 in the 1500 block of Divver Street in Marysville on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARREST
Nicholas A. Stewart, 37, of the 5200 block of Lindhurst Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:11 p.m. Nov. 3 in the 5200 block of Lindhurst Avenue in Marysville. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.