FELONY ARRESTS
Nicolas M. Caisse, 33, of the 10000 block of La Porte Road, Challenge, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:27 a.m. Nov. 4 on La Porte Road on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jerome Urbini, 36, of the 500 block of Gray Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at his residence on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
David Allen, 49, of the 600 block of Gabriel Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:18 a.m. Nov. 3 on Richland Road, west of Highway 99 on suspicion of evading a peace officer. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jamill Williams, 32, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:50 a.m. Nov. 3 in the 1300 block of Gray Avenue on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury and threatening to commit a crime. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Harley A. Mendoza, 25, of the 1900 block of 16th Strevet, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:15 a.m. Nov. 3 at Hammonton Smartsville Road and Grove Avenue on suspicion of vehicle theft. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Thomas E. Mehler, 26, of the 4000 block of Norby Court, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:11 a.m. Nov. 3 on North Beale Road, west of Feather River Boulevard. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.