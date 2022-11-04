Ryan Russell, 26, of the 1300 block of Hunn Road, Yuba City,, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:14 a.m. Nov. 3 at the 700 block of Gray Avenue, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance while armed. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Abimael Garcia-Hernandez, 19, of Villa Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:40 p.m. Nov. 3 at the 1500 block of Villa Avenue, on suspicion of sexual penetration with force or fear and continuous sexual abuse of a child. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Christine Aquirre, 27, of Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:32 p.m. Nov. 3 at State Highway 99 south, north of Howsley Road. The person was booked into Sutter County Jail.