FELONY ARRESTS
Dwight L. Zunino Jr., 38, of the 300 block of Bird Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 4:53 p.m. Nov. 4 on 13th Street on suspicion of forgery and a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Matthew D. Nelson, 40, of the first block of Michigan Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:56 p.m. Nov. 4 at the government center on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Michael D. Luke, 27, of the 1800 block of Autumnwood Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3 p.m. Nov. 4 on Cherry Street on suspicion of possessing metal knuckles, a convicted felon purchasing tear gas, possession of a controlled substance for sale, and possessing or purchasing a controlled substance for sale.
Antonio Rios, 27, of the 600 block of Joanne Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:22 a.m. Nov. 4 on suspicion of robbery. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Steven H. Heaton, 37, of Doyle was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10:55 a.m. Nov. 4 in the 5200 block of Fruitland Road on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime and elder abuse. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Amrik Singh, 40, of the 3700 block of Rue Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:40 a.m. Nov. 4 on suspicion of lewd acts with a child under 14 and oral copulation of a minor under 14. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Nathaniel E. L. L. Villalobos, 25, of Tahoe City, Nevada, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:25 p.m. Nov. 4. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Harley M. Rowe, 23, of Sheridan was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:51 p.m. Nov. 3. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Kyle M. Jones, 18, of the 6000 block of College View Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9 p.m. Nov. 3 at the intersection of Plumas Street and Bridge Street. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.